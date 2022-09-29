Plácido Domingo to headline at Dresden Semper Opera Ball

The legendary Spaniard tenor returns to the city on November 15 along with Latvian soprano Marina Rebeka and a medley of acclaimed Russian musicians

by Joydeep Sengupta Thu 29 Sep 2022

Spaniard Plácido Domingo, an integral part of The Three Tenors, an operatic singing group during the 1990s and in the early part of the new millennium comprising his compatriot José Carreras and Italian Luciano Pavarotti till the latter’s death in 2007, will perform at the inaugural Dresden Semper Opera Ball at Dubai Opera on November 15.

Earlier, Domingo, considered to be the “king of opera” had thrilled the crowd at the grand opening of Dubai Opera in 2016.

Besides, Domingo, the gala and awards ceremony features Latvian soprano Marina Rebeka, Russian conductor Anton Lubchenko, Russian jazz saxophonist Igor Butman, Russian bassist Roman Lyulkin and European Peace Chamber Orchestra Dresden.

An estimated 30 European debutant couples will also perform a choreographed dance presentation as part of the extravaganza in keeping with the glorious tradition, where ladies in spectacular gowns and gentlemen in stylish tuxedos will take over the stage.

The glamorous event is presented by M Premiere, which is founded by Belarusian classical violinist-turned-impressario and a veteran Dubai resident Evgeniy Morozov over 15 years ago, and Opernball Dresden, the largest classical entertainment event in the German-speaking world that made its debut in 2006 in Dresden, Germany.

Hans Joachim Frey, General Director of Dresden Semper Opera Ball, weighs in on the significance of the event. “The main message is to have an international cultural bridge building between Germany, the Arabic world, the UAE and the European world. Culture brings people together and Dubai is a centre for this and we’re very happy to be here,” he says.

Frey says Dresden Semper Opera Ball is inspired by the spectacular and historic Vienna Opera Ball, which was first held in 1877. He is also associated with Moscow’s iconic Bolshoi Theatre as an advisor to the Director for International Relationships. “Several young singers from the Bolshoi Theatre will perform at Dresden Semper Opera Ball,” he adds.

Morozov, who organises the annual PaRus international music festival — the sixth edition will be held at Burj Arab Hotel from November 1 to 6 — has been insistent on live entertainment insurance, however high the premium be. “This helps to future-proof against any potential losses and commercial flops,” he says.

Dresden Semper Opera Ball is an ode to Dubai’s convening power that creates a natural platform for an event, which seeks to connect cultural and artistic icons from the European and Arab worlds.

Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, the UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment, is among the dignitaries, who are expected to grace the occasion.

Hikmat Al Kaitoob, an international businesswoman and global philanthropist, has been named as the official representative of the evening’s festivities.

Leading broadcaster and author Riz Khan will moderate proceedings, which will be hosted by former Russian Miss Universe Oksana Fedorova.

