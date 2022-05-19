Pakistan’s first online antique cars museum launched

The first and oldest purpose-built museum in the UAE has been a pivotal pillar of the art scene in the country and region
Antique Cars, Pakistan’s first online antique cars museum, has been launched at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum in Karachi.
The museum was founded by Shoaib Qureshy, who is a classic car enthusiast and collector, and an active participant of the thriving and fast-growing antique cars community in Pakistan.
Qureshy assured that the museum showcases the very best antique cars in the country.
“My objective was to showcase on a single platform the great historic and priceless antique cars here so that the world can see that we have no lesser antique cars than what may exist in any other part of the world. Also, I wanted to show the world, the Pakistani love for these other countries' automotive treasures and how our passionate antique car collectors take care of these cars despite all the challenges that we face here,” said Qureshy.
At the launch, the online museum featured 80 cars with the oldest one being a 100-year-old 1922 Amilcar C4 from Islamabad and the youngest one being a 35- year-old 1987 BMW 2-door coupe from Karachi.
“We also have some extraordinary historic value cars featured in our museum-like the 1924 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost used by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, and the 1955 Cadillac Series 62 which was used by his sister Fatima Jinnah,” said Qureshy.
The online museum also has quite a few globally rare, iconic and valuable antique cars featured, such as the 1930 Cadillac V16, 1926 Renault, 1930 Packard, 1935 Chevrolet Master, 1949 Lincoln Continental V12, 1954 Austin Healey, 1958 Corvette, 1961 Mercedes 190 SL, 1963 Porsche 356, 1966 Aston Martin DB6 and the 1966 Amphicar.
In the future, a maximum of only 100 antique cars will be featured in the online museum to maintain quality over quantity.
Qureshy said: “Like any museum, we also have a shop in our online museum, whereby exclusive branded merchandise would be sold. This will allow all to own and be a part of this online brand for antique car enthusiasts. Exciting new memorabilia will be added from time to time in the future as well.”
Antique Cars Pakistan will not just have online or social media presence; it will continuously create events and activations on ground to bring the brand closer to people.
