Look: This artist re-created the emotional moment of little girl meeting Sheikh Mohammed

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 1:58 AM

We all saw that picture and it warmed our hearts. A seven-year-old girl made a wish and it came true. She wished for her photograph to be taken with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohammed invited the little one to Al Wasl Plaza at the ongoing Expo 2020 site last month. The scenes from their meeting with Sheikh Mohammed hugging the child and posing for a picture would stay with us for a long time. No wonder, the images inspired a UAE-based artist to recreate the same on canvas. “A child’s feelings are the real translation of life. First, I came across the video of the little girl when she was crying because she couldn’t meet Sheikh Mohammed, then I saw the video of her running and hugging him. At that moment, my tears shed spontaneously and I was touched by this special moment. I loved the snapshot when Sheikh Mohammed hugged the girl as ‘his hug was like home for her’,” said Abeer Al Edani, an Iraqi visual artist based in Dubai.

Abeer holds a bachelors degree in mechanical engineering and is a self-taught artist. She is inspired by the culture of her home country and works on themes such as customs, women, happiness and suffering. She has had the honour to exhibit her artwork as part of the celebration, SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) Through Arts, nestled at the United Nations Hub at Opportunity District, Expo 2020. We learn more about the special painting and the future of arts in a conversation with her.

What’s the message you wish to convey via this special painting?

In this painting, I aim to reflect the feelings of each of us living in the UAE. We all experienced warmth as we saw the scenes from that lovely meeting. Sitting at our homes, we experienced what I call the ‘hug of home’. I used oil colours on canvas and focused on the features of the little girl to express her feelings, and thereby the emotions we all felt, collectively.

Where would you say your art inspirations come from?

Each artist has his/her source of inspiration, it may come from a song, poetry, music or a person. For me, my biggest inspiration lies in my beloved UAE. I am always in awe of and inspired by this land of dreams. My precious UAE has given me all the support and confidence to keep walking on a creative path.

What, according to you, is the future of art, especially as we’re in the midst of a pandemic?

Art allows us to examine what it means to be human, to voice and express, and to bring people and ideas together. In these times of crisis, the community needs to be guided by humanity. There are different ways to imagine the future of the arts. One of these would be a future where technology will help artists to improve their skills and work. For me, art is a global language and it’s important for each of us, artists, to keep up with the evolution of technology but, at the same time, keep traditional forms of art alive.

In the next 50 years, what are the elements of the UAE that you’d like to create on canvas?

The UAE never ceases to surprise us with something fresh, something outstanding that blows our mind, and more. Each element of the land inspires us to create. I look forward to discovering what lies ahead for all of us in the next 50. I was happy to re-create this image, a symbol of a fatherhood hug, just as I will be honoured to re-create elements of the historical achievements of the UAE in the fields of culture, space, humanity and beyond.

