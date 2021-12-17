UAE

UAE weather: Pleasant day as lowest temperature recorded is 8°C

Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 8:32 AM

Last updated: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 8:33 AM

The lowest temperature recorded over the UAE on Friday morning was 8°C in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at 06:45.

The weather will continue to be pleasant with maximum temperatures across the UAE touching 26°C, according to The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) .

Residents can expect the relative humidity to touch 70 per cent.

There will be light to moderate winds with speeds between up to 10-35 km/h.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.


