UAE team announced for Hong Kong T20 series

The Chaya Mughal-led UAE will take on Hong Kong in the four-match series (April 27-30) at the Malek Ground, Ajman

The UAE women's team will play four T20Is against Hong Kong. (Twitter)

By Team KT Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 6:28 PM

The Emirates Cricket Board has announced the team that will represent the UAE in the SkyExchange.net Women’s T20I Bilateral Series against Hong Kong.

The Chaya Mughal-led UAE will take on Hong Kong in the four-match series (April 27-30) at the Malek Ground, Ajman. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, said: “This bilateral series is yet another opportunity for our women’s team to showcase and further develop their cricketing skills.

'The board is committed to supporting young women to pursue their cricketing passion while representing the UAE in all forms of the game.”

UAE team: Chaya Mughal (captain), Chamani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Priyanjali Jain, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh.