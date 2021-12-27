UAE approves Sinopharm's new Covid-19 vaccine

This comes following “strict monitoring and evaluation” of data from a study conducted in the country

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 5:53 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 5:54 PM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG's new recombinant protein vaccine.

This comes following “strict monitoring and evaluation” of data from a study conducted in the UAE.

The study included individuals who were previously vaccinated with two doses of Sinopharm CNBG's inactivated vaccine. The seroconversion rate was up to 100 per cent of neutralising antibodies. No side effects were recorded among any of the participants.

The ministry added that the vaccine demonstrated an “improved immune capacity” against the SARS-CoV-2 variants, with a high safety rate that allows rapid production and easy storage and distribution.

The UAE-based study has also showed an immune response against the emerging variants of the virus in volunteers.

The ministry affirmed that the emergency use of the new vaccine is in “full compliance with the regulations and laws for a faster review of licensing procedures”.