UAE approves Sinopharm's new Covid-19 vaccine

Four-fold increase registered in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children aged 18 and below
coronavirus15 hours ago
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG's new recombinant protein vaccine.
This comes following “strict monitoring and evaluation” of data from a study conducted in the UAE.
The study included individuals who were previously vaccinated with two doses of Sinopharm CNBG's inactivated vaccine. The seroconversion rate was up to 100 per cent of neutralising antibodies. No side effects were recorded among any of the participants.
The ministry added that the vaccine demonstrated an “improved immune capacity” against the SARS-CoV-2 variants, with a high safety rate that allows rapid production and easy storage and distribution.
The UAE-based study has also showed an immune response against the emerging variants of the virus in volunteers.
The ministry affirmed that the emergency use of the new vaccine is in “full compliance with the regulations and laws for a faster review of licensing procedures”.
Four-fold increase registered in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children aged 18 and below
coronavirus15 hours ago
Arsenal’s clash with Wolves is the 15th Premier League match postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in recent weeks
coronavirus17 hours ago
Shoppers shrug off the Omicron variant, and holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years
coronavirus18 hours ago
Visitors from Britain, France, Denmark banned entry for 15 days
coronavirus18 hours ago
Challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window
coronavirus20 hours ago
Health minister says 30-million mark was passed on Sunday
coronavirus21 hours ago
European countries start imposing new measures to curb the fast-spreading Omicron variant
coronavirus21 hours ago
US authorities record an average of more than 175,000 new daily Covid cases over the recent period
coronavirus21 hours ago