Russia-Ukraine crisis: Pakistan sends plane to evacuate 300 who fled fighting

Pakistan International Airlines says most of them are students.

By AP Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 10:51 AM

Pakistan sent an aircraft to Poland on Tuesday to evacuate more than 300 Pakistanis who escaped fighting in Ukraine.

Pakistan International Airlines says most of them are students.

Pakistan has denounced war as a solution to differences and called for negotiations and a cease-fire. Prime Minister Imran Khan met with President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin just hours after the Russian leader sent tanks into Ukraine on February 24.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan abstained from last week’s UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine.