Dubai airport is world’s busiest for eighth year.
Travel1 week ago
Some UAE airlines have extended their temporary suspension of flights to Ukraine after Russia launched an attack on the East European country in February.
A travel update issued on Dubai-based Emirates airline said: 'Emirates’ partner airlines – flydubai and S7 ‑ have suspended certain flights to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus due to the closure of airspace over these areas'
Flydubai has suspended the following flights:
>>Kyiv (KBP) ‑ up to and including 26 March 2022
>>Odessa (ODS) ‑ up to and including 27 March 2022
>>Krasnodar (KRR) ‑ up to and including 27 March 2022
>>Rostov (ROV) ‑ up to and including 29 March 2022
>>Minsk (MSQ) – up to and including 26 March 2022
S7 has suspended the flights to the following destinations until further notice:
- Rostov
- Krasnodar
- Anapa
- Gelendzhik
- Elista
- Stavropol
- Belgorod
- Bryansk
- Orel
- Kursk
- Voronezh
- Simferopol
Local budget carriers flydubai and Air Arabia have also extended the suspension of flights to Ukraine until at least April 1.
Earlier in February, the airlines had said that the decision was taken citing safety of the flights and passengers due to the military conflict.
"The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended," Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website in February after the Russian attack.
A flight search on flydubai showed that Kyiv services have been suspended until at least March 28.
Airlines had earlier suspended flights until March 8.
ALSO READ:
“We will be in touch with our passengers regarding their refund and rebooking options,” flydubai had said.
A similar Sharjah-Kyiv flight search on Air Arabia's site showed no services until at least March 31.
Dubai airport is world’s busiest for eighth year.
Travel1 week ago
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
Travel2 weeks ago
Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Go Air announced exemption to carry negative PCR tests for travellers
Travel2 weeks ago
Travellers need to upload their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued in India on the Air Suvidha portal
Travel2 weeks ago
'It could be a pilot phase for further relaxations,' said one airline executive
Travel2 weeks ago
The new relaxation follows the scrapping of the seven-day mandatory home quarantine for passengers arriving in India from abroad
Travel2 weeks ago
Emirate has been rated among the three safest cities in the world for women to travel.
Travel2 weeks ago
Residents who intend to travel during Eid week are advised to book their tickets now
Travel2 weeks ago