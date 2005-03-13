Nation adopts a focused policy to eco-protection

ABU DHABI — The UAE has succeeded in adopting a focused approach to environmental protection and wildlife management, and in the process, develop protected areas and ensure that resources are used in a sustainable and justifiable way, an environment official has said.

By A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 13 Mar 2005, 9:09 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Apr 2015, 8:18 PM

"The UAE has come a long way in its conservation programmes through its various organisations including the Environmental Research and Wildlife Development Agency (Erwda). Moreover, in recent years, efforts have increased in the conservation community to check the declining population of certain species in the country," Majid Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 52nd meeting of the General Assembly of Conseil International de la Chasse et de la Conservation du Gibier's (the International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation – CIC) here, Mansouri said the UAE government, inspired by Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's appreciation of environment and wildlife, had not lost sight of the vital need to protect its natural habitat.

The five-day meeting is being hosted by the Emirates Falconers' Club for the first time in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Club.

Global efforts to secure a sound environment will require "dedicated efforts from all the countries and a bold vision for a better environment for future generation," he said.

The Emirates Falconers’ Club is a member of the CIC and one of its main objectives is to promote and support sustainable hunting methods.

Organised under the theme: "Falconry: a World Heritage", the meeting commenced at Beach Rotana Hotel with the participation of CIC members comprising scientific experts from 80 countries including Germany, Finland, Austria, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Shaikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Education, who is the Honourary Chairman of the CIC Commission on Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey, also participated in the inaugural programme.

The schedule includes several commission and group discussions at Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Hotel while a photography exhibition is being held on the sidelines of the meeting.

On the fourth day, a gala dinner will be hosted by Emirates Falconers’ Club for all the participants. Delegates will also have the opportunity to experience a unique excursion to Al Ain, under the sponsorship of Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority (ADTA). A spouses' programme is also being arranged with visits to the wildlife reserve, Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi Women’s Association.

Falconry is a treasured tradition in the UAE where traditional practices have proved to be sustainable for centuries by protecting the environment.

The Budapest-based CIC is a politically independent advisory body, internationally active on a non-profit basis. It actively assists in wildlife policy and law development, cooperating with the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) and all prominent international environmental conventions with relevance to wildlife conservation and management. It has gained global recognition for being a unique and valuable adviser through its scientific expertise in the field of nature and wildlife conservation issues.

Its mission includes a demand for respect for all forms of life in their ecosystems, avoiding loss of biological diversity especially through the protection of endangered species, improvement of wildlife management and land use and recognition of global environment as a common concern for all.