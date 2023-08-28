Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan announces launch of 'Jawan' trailer at Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be launching the trailer of his much-anticipated film "Jawan" on Thursday and meet his fans at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.
According to the makers, “Jawan” is a high-octane action thriller that “outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”.
"Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. (It's impossible for me to not celebrate 'Jawan' with you all. I'm coming to Burj Khalifa on August 31 at 9pm)" Shah Rukh posted on his official page on microblogging site X.
The 58-year-old actor also asked his fans to dress in "colour of love" red for the occasion.
Directed by Atlee, "Jawan" also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.
Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in the movie in key roles.
A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It is scheduled to be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
