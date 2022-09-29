Where is Jackie?: Biden seeks lawmaker Walorski who died in August

The 32-year-old, nicknamed "El Raton", had allegedly helped to run his father's operations since the former Sinaloa cartel boss was extradited to the US
On Wednesday, during a conference on hunger, US President Joe Biden publicly sought out Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Congresswoman who died in a car accident in August, seeming to forget that she had passed away.
Biden thanked other conference organisers, then asked:
"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?"
Walorski, a Republican, was one of four Congressional co-sponsors of the bill to fund the conference. She was killed with two staffers in early August.
Biden moved past the issue without any correction. After Walorski's death, the White House issued a statement from Biden that said he and his wife Jill were "shocked and saddened" by her sudden accident.
"Truly an awful and disgraceful blunder," Representative Vicky Hartzler, a Missouri Republican, tweeted in reference to the mistake.
Biden was “acknowledging her incredible work”, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about the incident later, adding that Biden had already planned to welcome the congresswoman's family to the White House for a bill signing on Friday.
“She was on top of mind,” Jean-Pierre said.
ALSO READ:
The 32-year-old, nicknamed "El Raton", had allegedly helped to run his father's operations since the former Sinaloa cartel boss was extradited to the US
He previously possessed more than 50 per cent of voting rights at Ant but the changes will mean that his share falls to 6.2 per cent
Ukraine will get Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, self-propelled Howitzers, surface to air missiles, ammunition and other items
The author is not sure if he will ever be able to walk again or hold a pen
Transportation Ministry urges travellers to reduce trips, commuters of public transport to wear masks
The advisory was sent out after the recent incidents of audio leaks, including those of PM Shahbaz Sharif and Imran Khan
The property was purchased from Mark Thatcher, son of former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher
The man, with no previous medical history, collapsed in the aisle of the airplane and went into cardiac arrest