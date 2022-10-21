Video: Diwali to be public school holiday in New York City from 2023 onwards

Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine, sued the then-president for defamation in a New York civil court in November 2019
Diwali will be a holiday for the New York City public school starting next year in 2023, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday.
Adams, joined by New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, who had introduced the legislation to recognise Diwali, and New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks, CNN reported.
Legislators swapped out Anniversary Day, better known to old-timers as "Brooklyn-Queens Day", which is celebrated on the first Thursday in June, for Diwali in the public school calendar.
Anniversary Day has reportedly been on the books since 1829, with schools observing the holiday since the mid-1900s, the New York Post reported.
Addressing a press conference, Rajkumar said:
"The time has come to recognise over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights."
She called Anniversary Day "an obscure and antiquated day" in comparison to Diwali, which is celebrated by a "growing number of New Yorkers", reported CNN.
"People have said that there's simply not enough room in the New York City school calendar to have a Diwali school holiday," the Assembly Member said.
"Well, my legislation makes the room."
Rajkumar further added that the new school schedule would still have 180 days, as is required by the state's education laws.
During the conference, Adams called the decision a "long overdue" acknowledgement of the Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities, according to CNN.
"We are going to encourage children to learn about what is Diwali. We're going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and how do you turn a light on within yourself," Adams said.
"When we take this period to acknowledge Diwali, we're acknowledging the light that is within us, the light that clearly can push away darkness."
ALSO READ:
Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine, sued the then-president for defamation in a New York civil court in November 2019
Quarter-dollar coin with profile of actress with her signature bangs and long fingernails to begin circulating on Tuesday
In 2021, Danchenko, a Russian-born researcher living in the United States, was indicted on five counts of making false statements to FBI agents in 2017
Police said that Brownlee had been potentially seeking another victim when he was arrested, on suspicion of killing six men over the past 18 months
The Jan 6 committee vice chair was its obvious star, imbued with moral authority by the fact that she’d sacrificed her position in Republican leadership, and possibly her political career, to stand up to Donald Trump. But there were many others
The accused took the girl to a wooded area near a park, made her get on her knees and cut her throat with a knife
The Oscar winner testifies that he was “shocked” when Rapp went public with his claim in a 2017 article in Buzzfeed
The actor will come to his own defence on Monday in a civil lawsuit accusing him of making unwanted sexual advances on a 14-year-old boy in 1986