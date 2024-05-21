E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts south of Tokyo

There were no reports of a tsunami threat, injuries, or major damage

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 10:30 AM

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck near the Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific Ocean, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday, reported Kyodo News.

The quake occurred at around 9.39am (4.39am UAE time) at a depth of around 50 kilometres and registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hahajima Island, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

There were no reports of a tsunami threat, injuries, or major damage.


ALSO READ:


More news from World