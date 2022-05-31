US House Speaker Pelosi's husband arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Archaeologists say more than 4,000 people lived in the place in Mexico's Merida during 600-900AD
The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving late Saturday in Napa County, California, police records show.
Paul Pelosi, 82, was charged with two misdemeanors early Sunday morning and bail was set at $5,000, according to online records.
A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol did not immediately comment but said further information was expected later.
California law bars drivers from operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 0.08 grams per deciliter of blood.
Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island on Sunday delivering a commencement address at Brown University.
Drew Hammill, her spokesperson, said: “The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”
Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.
