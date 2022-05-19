US: Gun in 8-year-old’s backpack goes off at school, mother charged

About 30 to 40 people were in the church when the shooting occurred
Americas3 days ago
A Chicago mother has been charged with child endangerment after a gun in her second grader’s backpack accidentally discharged at school, injuring a 7-year-old classmate, police said Wednesday.
The 28-year-old woman appeared in court on Wednesday on three misdemeanour child endangerment counts. A judge ordered her release from Cook County Jail on $1,000 bond.
During the hearing, prosecutors alleged that the woman’s 8-year-old son found the gun underneath her bed and took it to Walt Disney Magnet School on the city’s North Side on Tuesday. The mother has a valid firearm owners identification card.
According to police, the backpack was in the boy’s classroom when, just before 10am on Tuesday, the gun discharged. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that prosecutors said during the hearing that the bullet ricocheted off the floor and grazed the child’s abdomen. The child was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.
In an email to parents, the school’s principal said the bullet “caused some debris to ricochet in your child’s classroom, which hit a member of our school community and caused minor scrapes.” The school did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
A teacher then grabbed the backpack and gave it to security officers who found a Glock 19 handgun inside, prosecutors said during the hearing.
The woman’s attorney, Rodger Clarke, acknowledged that the gun should have been locked up and not just placed under the bed. But, he said: “This wasn’t something she planned or something she did on her own volition.”
ALSO READ:
Cook County Judge Michael Hogan was not impressed by that argument.
“This may not have been an intentional act, but it is a supremely negligent act,” he said.
He continued: “We are inches away, possibly centimetres away, from a very different case and a very different tragedy.”
About 30 to 40 people were in the church when the shooting occurred
Americas3 days ago
Eleven people struck by gunfire were Black and two were white
Americas3 days ago
Authorities say 18-year-old gunman in military gear was live streaming attack with a helmet camera
Americas4 days ago
The image depicts the glowing gas that encircles the phenomenon
Americas6 days ago
A total of 98 people died after the 12-storey building came tumbling down last year
Americas1 week ago
Post’s extensive reporting, published in a sophisticated interactive series, found numerous problems and failures in political systems and security
Americas1 week ago
If convicted, Frank James could be sentenced to life in prison
Americas1 week ago
Indiana cop had come to motorist's aid following a car crash in 2017
Americas1 week ago