US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

Trump’s participation in the 2024 elections is still under question
Americas6 days ago
The United States moved on Friday to block 44 flights to the US by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by US airlines.
The Transportation Department order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over Covid-19 restrictions.
China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus. The US maintains that China’s actions violated a treaty over access to each country by the other country’s airlines.
ALSO READ:
The Transportation Department said that China’s move to block 44 flights by US carriers was “adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department”.
The department said that China’s regulations are unfair because passengers who test negative for the virus before their flight but positive up to seven days later can result in future flights being cancelled.
The US order limits flights between January 30 and March 29 by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.
The dispute over flights goes back to 2020 and the early days of the pandemic. In 2020, the Trump administration backed down from a threat to block four Chinese airlines after China agreed to let United and Delta operate a limited number of flights.
The spat flared again in August 2021, when the US Transportation Department limited the number of passengers on some Chinese flights to the US after China imposed similar limits on United. In December, Delta blamed new Chinese restrictions when a plane bound for Shanghai returned to Seattle.
Trump’s participation in the 2024 elections is still under question
Americas6 days ago
The factory produces chemicals used to treat pools and spas
Americas6 days ago
Jason Walker threatens to catapult racism back into the spotlight as Black Americans demand justice over several killings
Americas1 week ago
The President vowed to keep fighting for the sweeping legislation that advocates say is vital to protecting elections
Americas1 week ago
Republicans have long accused the debate commission of being biased in favour of Democratic candidates
Americas1 week ago
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said the trial could begin late this year
Americas1 week ago
James Kiley claims Mary Trump seeks to retaliate against her family for allegedly defrauding her out of a multimillion-dollar inheritance.
Americas1 week ago
145 municipalities were in a state of emergency due to flooding that has already forced more than 17,000 people to leave their homes
Americas1 week ago