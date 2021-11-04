White House expects warm and constructive dialogue between the two leaders.
Americas6 days ago
Amazon founder and owner Jeff Bezos has lost his legal battle against NASA over the contract to build lunar lander for the US Artemis Program, the US Federal Court of Claims ruled on Thursday according to a CNBC report.
Judge Richard Hertling ruled against Bezos' Blue Origin in the company's lawsuit against NASA that protested the space agency's decision to give the contract instead to rival billionaire mogul Elon Musk's SpaceX in April, the report said.
NASA awarded SpaceX with a $2.9 billion contract to build the Human Landing System (HLS) for the first US human return to the moon in more than half a century since the Apollo program ended in 1972.
ALSO READ:
The original expectation was that two separate contracts would be ordered, but NASA scaled the program back after receiving a smaller appropriation from Congress than expected for it, the report said.
Blue Origin protested the decision with the Government Accountability Office, but that office denied the appeal in July. Judge Hertling dismissed Blue Origin's legal appeal, the report added.
NASA's work with SpaceX on the HLS contract was suspended during the lawsuit but will now begin on Monday, according to the report.
White House expects warm and constructive dialogue between the two leaders.
Americas6 days ago
Heather Mack was convicted of helping to kill her mother in 2014.
Americas6 days ago
60-year-old John Marion Grant was the first to receive a lethal injection in Oklahoma following a six-year moratorium
Americas6 days ago
Man reportedly punched air hostess in the face, left her bleeding
Americas1 week ago
White House believes social service, climate change programs can pass 50-50 Senate
Americas1 week ago
Collective was behind rapper Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' last years, which featured a drop of human blood
Americas1 week ago
American authorities promise to let 50-year-old serve sentence in Australia if he faces his espionage charges
Americas1 week ago
China has said it would take steps to protect its companies but has yet to announce any retaliation.
Americas1 week ago