US: 3 killed after planes collided in California

Matar had decided to see him after reading a tweet last winter about the latter's planned appearance
Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said on Friday.
The names of those killed after their planes crashed on Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
There were two people and a dog aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash, NTSB air safety investigator Fabian Salazar said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating, the sheriff’s office said.
“We have what appears to be one aircraft operating in a traffic pattern and one aircraft coming into the airport to land,” Salazar said.
Salazar said investigators were still collecting evidence and will talk to witnesses. A preliminary report on the fatal collision from the NTSB is expected in two weeks, he said.
The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
Salazar said pilots that use airports with no control towers have a common traffic advisory frequency they use to communicate.
“We are working to get the radio communications that were occurring on that day,” he said.
The airport accounts for about 40 per cent of all general aviation activities in the Monterey Bay area, according to the City of Watsonville’s website.
Watsonville, an agricultural town near Monterey Bay, is about 160 kilometres south of San Francisco.
Matar had decided to see him after reading a tweet last winter about the latter's planned appearance
The tweet turnaround comes as Musk seeks to exit a $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, which has taken him to court
He tweeted this on the day he was due to attend a fundraiser for top Republican Party member Kevin McCarthy
She could secure only 30.3% of the vote, against Harriet Hageman's 65.1%
It is designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions, lower prescription drug prices and high inflation
He is currently caught in a court case over his $44 billion deal to buy social media giant Twitter
She is to stay at a private residence in South Carolina
Silvana Fardos says she had no knowledge that her son ever read Rushdie's book