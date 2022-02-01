Former Miss USA found dead after fall from building

Assange could be jailed for up to 175 years in the United States, although the exact sentence is difficult to estimate
Americas1 week ago
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who worked as an entertainment correspondent for the television show Extra, was found dead after falling from a Midtown Manhattan apartment building, police said on Monday.
Kryst fell from the Orion Condominium about 7am ET on Sunday, the New York City Police Department said. A police spokesperson said on Monday the death was being investigated as a suicide.
Kryst, who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019, was 30.
“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” Kryst’s family said in a statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.”
Kryst earned an MBA and a law degree from Wake Forest University in North Carolina. Before entering the Miss USA pageant, she worked as an attorney, providing pro bono legal work for inmates who were served unjust prison sentences, the Washington Post said.
She was a part of a group of five Black women who won the five major global beauty pageants in 2019, the first time ever, the Post reported.
Kryst’s victory in the contest was marked by her wearing her natural free-flowing curls.
“So, I was a little bit worried and anxious about doing it, but I thought, ‘I want to do it as the most real and authentic me,’ and that’s really what my hair represents,” she said in an interview with Refinery29.com.
After she won, Kryst began working as a correspondent for the entertainment show “Extra”.
“Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our ‘Extra’ family and touched the entire staff,” the show’s producers said in a statement.
Assange could be jailed for up to 175 years in the United States, although the exact sentence is difficult to estimate
Americas1 week ago
The country is still recovering from a 2010 quake that killed more than 200,000 people
Americas1 week ago
The US order limits flights between January 30 and March 29 by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines
Americas1 week ago
The House committee is continuing to widen its scope into Trump’s orbit
Americas1 week ago
The US president chatted with volunteers at the food bank as part of a day of service for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Americas2 weeks ago
Malik Faisal Akram's brother apologises to the victims involved in the 'unfortunate incident'
Americas2 weeks ago
The FBI identifies the man as Malik Faisal Akram, 44, who was killed after the safe release of his four hostages
Americas2 weeks ago
The suspect, who demanded the release of a Pakistani scientist jailed in the US, was killed while four hostages came out unharmed
Americas2 weeks ago