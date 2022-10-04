Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90

The latest observations will help the space agency plan for its Europa Clipper mission, due to launch in 2024 and arrive at the Jovian system in 2030
Loretta Lynn, America's groundbreaking country music titan whose frank lyricism touched the nerve of a nation, has died. She was 90 years old.
A family statement published in US media Tuesday said the beloved songwriter died of natural causes.
Over the course of more than six decades in the business, she became a standard-bearer of the country music genre and its most decorated female artist ever.
ALSO READ:
The latest observations will help the space agency plan for its Europa Clipper mission, due to launch in 2024 and arrive at the Jovian system in 2030
In a short TikTok post, the footballer sings some lyrics from the politician's campaign jingle, before imploring votes for him
The renowned observatory has been operating since 1990, at about 540km above the Earth — a region where its altitude slowly decreases over time
This controversial move is in keeping with a pledge he made in his 2020 campaign for the White House
US President says there could be "substantial" numbers of fatalities
More than three-quarters of the killings took place in Latin America, where Colombia, Brazil and Nicaragua logged double-digit death tolls
People trapped in flooded homes are pleading for help on social media, some with videos showing debris-covered water barrelling toward them