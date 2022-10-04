Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90

A family statement published in US media Tuesday said the beloved songwriter died of natural causes

By AFP Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 7:30 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 7:40 PM

Loretta Lynn, America's groundbreaking country music titan whose frank lyricism touched the nerve of a nation, has died. She was 90 years old.

Over the course of more than six decades in the business, she became a standard-bearer of the country music genre and its most decorated female artist ever.

