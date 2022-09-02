Argentina: VP threatened with gun, no shots fired

This is the latest development in his ongoing legal battle to end his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was threatened with a gun by an unidentified assailant late on Thursday, according to local television footage, which showed she remained unharmed, as no shots were fired.
The incident took place at the entrance of Kirchner's home in Buenos Aires, where hundreds of protesters have gathered, in recent days, to support the former president, who is in the midst of a corruption trial.
The country's Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, called the incident an "attempted assassination".
"When hate and violence prevail over debate, societies are destroyed and situations like these arise: attempted assassination," he said in a tweet.
A police spokesman told Reuters that an "armed" man had been arrested near the residence and "a weapon was found a few metres from the scene". He said the man could be of Brazilian origin.
Television footage had shown that no shots were fired after the man pointed a gun at Fernandez in the middle of a crowd. Local media noted that the man appeared middle-aged.
The Clarin newspaper reported that the gun was loaded, citing official sources. Reuters could not independently confirm this.
Government and opposition leaders, as well as politicians from other Latin American countries, expressed solidarity with Kirchner, who has been a divisive political figure, and has served as president for two terms between 2007 and 2015.
Her successor, Mauricio Macri, said the incident required "immediate and profound clarification by [the] justice system and security forces".
"Cristina is the victim of a criminal ... who does not know how to respect differences," claimed Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the frontrunner in next month's presidential election.
"Thank God she escaped unharmed."
However, some politicians dismissed the severity of the incident:
"This seems to be the clumsy action of an unbalanced person with no connection to politics," said lawmaker Martin Tetaz.
Argentina President Alberto Fernandez is expected to address the country on television, later on Thursday.
ALSO READ:
This is the latest development in his ongoing legal battle to end his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion
Fuel leaks and a possible crack were discovered during final lift off preparations
The space agency's programme aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2025
Officials across the political spectrum also condemned the verbal attack
Jerry Blasingame was paralysed from the neck down after a police officer shocked him with a stun gun during a foot chase
The shooter was reportedly behind on his rent, jobless and was recently notified that he was being evicted
The investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run
Underwater inspections revealed that a large segment of the pipe had been displaced and showed a rupture in it