3 dead, 14 injured after bridge collapses in Brazil's Amazonas

According to eye witnesses, 2 groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation and shots were fired
Up to 15 people are missing and three are confirmed dead after a bridge collapsed in the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas on Wednesday, firefighters and local media said.
The Amazonas Fire Department said it was looking for as many as 15 people after the collapse of a bridge on the BR-319 highway in the city of Careiro, about 100km from the capital Manaus.
It added that another 14 people were injured in the collapse that occurred as some vehicles were crossing the bridge.
Local media outlet G1 quoted multiple witnesses as saying the bridge had a crack that had caused a traffic jam before the collapse.
The state government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ALSO READ:
According to eye witnesses, 2 groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation and shots were fired
About 500,000 homes left without power across region
This is the third delay in the past month for the lunar-orbiting test flight
The president of the global lender came under fire this week after he declined to say whether he accepted the scientific consensus on global warming
A state government official said nine of the men died at the scene, while another succumbed to his wounds after being taken to hospital
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spaceship launched from California last November and is fast approaching its target
The call-back covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles
Video posted online showed the man running down the aisle and hitting a male flight attendant in the back of the head