3 dead, 14 injured after bridge collapses in Brazil's Amazonas

The city's Fire Department said it was looking for as many as 15 people who went missing after this terrible accident

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 8:50 AM

Up to 15 people are missing and three are confirmed dead after a bridge collapsed in the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas on Wednesday, firefighters and local media said.

The Amazonas Fire Department said it was looking for as many as 15 people after the collapse of a bridge on the BR-319 highway in the city of Careiro, about 100km from the capital Manaus.

It added that another 14 people were injured in the collapse that occurred as some vehicles were crossing the bridge.

Local media outlet G1 quoted multiple witnesses as saying the bridge had a crack that had caused a traffic jam before the collapse.

The state government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ALSO READ: