South Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, dies

US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, to arrive in Addis Ababa to seek ceasefire talks
Africa6 days ago
South Africa's last white president Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk died on Thursday morning at his home in Cape Town, the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement.
"Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer," the statement said.
De Klerk, 85, headed South Africa's white minority government until 1994, when Nelson Mandela's African National Congress party swept to power.
He shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela, but his role in the transition to democracy remains highly contested more than 20 years after the end of apartheid.
He was diagnosed in March with mesothelioma, a cancer that affects the tissue lining the lungs
Africa6 days ago
Africa6 days ago
Africa1 week ago
Africa1 week ago
Africa1 week ago
Africa1 week ago
Africa1 week ago
Africa1 week ago