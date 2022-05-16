Somalia elects Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as president for a second time

Supporters greeted the result by cheering and firing guns in the air

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Photo: AFP

Mon 16 May 2022

Somalia handed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud the presidency for a second time following Sunday’s long-overdue election in the troubled Horn of Africa nation, which is confronting an Islamist insurgency and the threat of famine.

After a marathon poll involving 36 candidates that was broadcast live on state TV, parliamentary officials counted over 165 votes in favour of former president Mohamud, more than the number required to defeat the incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

Supporters greeted the result by cheering and firing guns in the air around the capital Mogadishu after three rounds of voting throughout the day by politicians in a heavily guarded airport hangar.