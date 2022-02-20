Nine killed in road crash in central Nigeria

Anti-army protesters try to stop the supporters in vain, showing deep divisions after the military coup
Nine people lost their lives and eight others injured on Sunday in a road accident in Nigeria’s central state of Kwara.
The accident, which involved a car and a bus, occurred around 8 am local time along the Ilorin-Ogbomosho highway as a result of overspeeding, Jonathan Owoade, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kwara told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital.
“A car coming out of the airport ran across the road, thinking it could have crossed the road before the bus got to it,” he told reporters.
According to him, passers-by helped to ferry the injured to a state-owned hospital.
He warned motorists against violating road safety guidelines and other road users, particularly commuters, to always caution commercial vehicle drivers against overspeeding.
Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving.
