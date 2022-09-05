Kenya's top court upholds Ruto victory in presidential vote

Challenger Raila Odinga had alleged fraud in the poll

From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, deliver judgement in the electoral petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Photo: AP

By AFP Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 2:46 PM

Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday upheld William Ruto's victory in the August 9 presidential election, ending weeks of political uncertainty and delivering a blow to challenger Raila Odinga who had alleged fraud in the poll.

"This is a unanimous decision. The petitions are hereby dismissed, as a consequence we declare the first respondent (Ruto) as president-elect," Chief Justice Martha Koome said.

More to follow.