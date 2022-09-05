Kenya's top court upholds Ruto victory in presidential vote

Race remains close between Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto
Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday upheld William Ruto's victory in the August 9 presidential election, ending weeks of political uncertainty and delivering a blow to challenger Raila Odinga who had alleged fraud in the poll.
"This is a unanimous decision. The petitions are hereby dismissed, as a consequence we declare the first respondent (Ruto) as president-elect," Chief Justice Martha Koome said.
More to follow.
