Haitian prime minister survives weekend assassination attempt

Three passengers and two crew members were aboard the Malu Aviation plane
Africa1 week ago
Gunmen unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday commemorating the Caribbean country’s independence, his office said in a statement.
Henry’s office said on Monday that “bandits and terrorists” had tried to shoot the prime minister at a church in the northern city of Gonaives where the ceremony marking the 218th anniversary of independence was taking place.
Local media said one person was killed and two were injured in the shooting. National police were unable to immediately confirm the casualties.
ALSO READ:
The prime minister’s office said arrest warrants had been issued for the suspects who fired on Henry’s convoy.
The attack has renewed concerns about the safety of officials in Haiti, which has been mired in political turmoil since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.
Henry was appointed prime minister soon afterwards and the country has yet to set a date to elect Moise’s successor.
Three passengers and two crew members were aboard the Malu Aviation plane
Africa1 week ago
The cargo ship was carrying 130 illegal passengers
Africa2 weeks ago
A mother and four of her children who belong to the church were among the hostages
Africa2 weeks ago
"We affirm our collective and individual support for the people of Sudan and their aspirations for a democratic, stable and peaceful nation."
Africa2 weeks ago
Many prisoners were still asleep when the blaze broke out
Africa3 weeks ago
A police spokesman said at the time the officer tried to shoot himself but had run out of ammunition.
Africa3 weeks ago
He spent years imprisoned on Robben Island alongside Nelson Mandela
Africa3 weeks ago
The deposed former ruling party will have no role in the transition
Africa4 weeks ago