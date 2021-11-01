UAE Golden Jubilee: Those born in 1971 can shop for free

Reuters

Union Coop hypermarkets is giving away free vouchers as part of promotional campaign to mark UAE’s 50th anniversary

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 7:09 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 7:13 PM

Residents who were born in 1971 will get the chance to enjoy free shopping in Dubai to mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Union Coop, one of the largest hypermarkets in the UAE, on Monday said those shoppers who were born in 1971 will be gifted an Afdhal Card for free shopping as part of its 100-day promotional campaign on the eve of UAE’s 50th anniversary. However, it didn’t disclose the value of funds in Afdhal Card.

The 100-day promotional campaign will begin on November 10, 2021.

Around 50 shoppers will have a chance to win smartphones, another 50 can win gold bars, and 50 more will win mountain bikes. While 50 shoppers will also be rewarded with 50,000 Tamayaz points.

The retail major also allocated Dh50 million to reduce the prices of thousands of goods as well as offer various other prizes to consumers during the promotional campaign period.

Khalid Humaid bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, said the retail major will reduce the prices of 20,000 commodities and products for 100 days, with discounts exceeding 50 per cent that include basic food and consumer goods, including rice, meat, poultry, canned food, fruits, vegetables and other products.

He said the promotional campaigns took into account cultural and population diversity in the country.

Union Coop has also launched free delivery of all orders done through its online store for 50 days during the National Day campaign.

Al Falasi assured that Union Coop’s internal procedures are strict and the health certificates of the products are checked daily, in addition to certificates of origin, customs and regulatory authorities in the country or abroad.