World's first charter flight for dogs starts in US; know its cost, services

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM

Traveling with your furry best friend can be stressful, for you as well as them. Dogs are usually allowed to fly in the cabin or if they can fit in a carrier you can stow them under the seat in front of you. Either way, you don’t breathe easy till you touch down.

Well, relief has finally arrived and it’s called BARK Air– the world’s first jet charter company designed specifically for dogs.

Bark, the company well-known for subscription of dog treats, has partnered with a charter airline to make a dog owner’s life easier. According to the company, BARK Air offers the “white glove experience typical of a human’s first-class experience and redirected all that pampering to pooches.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

So how much will it cost?

For now, a ticket for one dog and one human will set you back by at least $6,000 one way.

Check out the services

Dogs would surely be served well on BARK Air.

As BARK Air passengers, they can skip TSA checkpoints and screenings and instead experience a simple check-in process where they can meet the other dogs on the flight.

According to the BARK Air site, upon booking, “humans will be contacted by a BARK Air concierge to collect information about your dog and your travel plans in order to give you the best overall travel experience possible”.

The site further says: “On the travel day, dogs and their people will arrive at the airport 45-minutes to an hour before the flight for a simple, efficient check-in process – no crates, no stressful TSA checkpoints.”

The dog-centric cabin will have with calming aids such as: pheromone, music, warm lavender scented refreshment towels, and other comforts.

There will also be a 'just in case' bag filled with calming treats, leashes, poop bags, and more will be provided at the gate.

Dogs will be served their beverage of choice -- water, bone broth, etc. -- during ascent and descent to ensure they do not experience any ear discomfort. There will be a variety of snacks that will be served throughout the flight experience.

BARK Air routes

At launch, BARK Air routes will fly from New York to Los Angeles and London. The first flight will take off in May.

ALSO READ