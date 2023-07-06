Wimbledon's Naatu Naatu connection, featuring Djokovic and Alcaraz

The official Twitter handle of the tournament has come up with a brand new poster featuring the top two seeds grooving to the chartbuster song from the movie RRR

Novak Djokovic (left) and Carlos Alcaraz.

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Novak Djokovic kicked off their Wimbledon 2023 journey on a winning note. The official Twitter handle of Wimbledon has now come up with a brand new poster featuring the top-two seeds. Wimbledon’s post has an Indian connection.

In the pic, animated figures of Djokovic and Alcaraz, dressed in white shirts and shorts, can be seen grooving to the chartbuster song Naatu Naatu. The iconic song from the Indian movie RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song this year. “Naatu Naatu. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the top two seeds are ready for Wimbledon,” the tweet read.

The dance sequence in the movie, featuring Indian actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, became popular worldwide.

While a section of social media was in awe of the picture, others recalled Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s stellar performance in the movie RRR, a historical fantasy.

Appreciating the viral post, one Twitter user wrote, “Wow RRR, a great achievement for you and all Indians.”

This person had a special request for Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Praising RRR director SS Rajamouli, another social media user wrote, “Wimbledon talking about Naatu Naatu! We are definitely living in a Rajamouli simulation.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, one person replied, “All hail SS Rajamouli sir.”

Here are some other reactions.

Coming back to on-court developments, in his first-round fixture at Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz clinched a resounding 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory against France’s Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday. The top-seed Spaniard will be up against France’s Alexandre Muller in the second round on Friday.

Novak Djokovic kicked off his title defence with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) win against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin in the first round. The Serb had to face a stiff challenge from Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the second round. The defending champion managed to claim a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6, (7-4), 7-5 win against Thompson to qualify for the third round.

Djokovic is chasing history. A triumph this year will help him equal Swiss maestro Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

