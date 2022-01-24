Webb telescope reaches destination, 1 million miles from Earth: Nasa

The world's biggest and most powerful space telescope is on a high-stakes quest to scour the universe for hints of life

Nasa

By AFP Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 11:43 PM

Almost a month after launch, the James Webb Space Telescope has fired its thrusters and reached its orbital destination around a million miles (1.5 million kilometres) away from our planet, Nasa said on Monday.

At around 2pm Eastern Time, the observatory fired its thrusters for five minutes in order to reach the so-called second Lagrange point, or L2, where it will have a wide view of the cosmos.

“Webb, welcome home!” said Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement.

ALSO READ: