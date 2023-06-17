Watch: The Lion King composer Hans Zimmer proposes to partner during live show

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology also detected the tremor
Celebrated Oscar-winning music composer has helmed many an award-winning scores in Hollywood, in a career spanning four decades.
And over these 46 years, Zimmer has created magic and his career is littered with top scores for cult classics like The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, Inception, Interstellar, The Thin Red Line, and many more.
But he perhaps saved his best score on stage during a show at London's O2 Arena on Thursday night.
The 65-year-old, who has won two Oscars and four Grammys, proposed to his partner Dina De Luca live on stage.
The German, who has been nominated for 12 Oscars over his career, brought Dina De Luca on stage before asking her, "will you marry me?"
And amid rapturous applause from the fans in attendance, De Luca said yes before the couple embraced and shared a kiss.
Reports said that he called De Luca on stage and started with a random conversation "Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?
He then popped the question: "Will you marry me?"
