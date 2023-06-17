UAE

Dubai: UNTOLD music festival to come to Expo City in 2024

DJ Armin Van Buuren announced the event by playing a set on top of the Burj Khalifa, breaking two world records

by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 4:22 PM

Tamanna Sajeed

