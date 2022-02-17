UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Russia says video shows its western army tanks returning from drills

The footage was published online on Thursday by Moscow's defence ministry

By Reuters

Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 9:59 AM

Russia’s defence ministry published video on Thursday that it said showed troops and military equipment from its western military district’s tank army returning to their permanent deployment bases after drills.

The ministry said tanks and armoured vehicles would travel around 1,000 km (620 miles) by rail.

Western countries warned on Wednesday there was a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine’s borders, contradicting Moscow’s insistence of a pullback.

ALSO READ:


More news from World