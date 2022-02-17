Watch: Russia says video shows its western army tanks returning from drills

The footage was published online on Thursday by Moscow's defence ministry

By Reuters Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 9:59 AM

Russia’s defence ministry published video on Thursday that it said showed troops and military equipment from its western military district’s tank army returning to their permanent deployment bases after drills.

The ministry said tanks and armoured vehicles would travel around 1,000 km (620 miles) by rail.

Western countries warned on Wednesday there was a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine’s borders, contradicting Moscow’s insistence of a pullback.

ALSO READ: