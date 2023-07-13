Watch: Fist fight breaks out in Kosovo parliament during PM's speech

Opposition MP throwing water on Albin Kurti sparked the brawl

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 9:01 PM

A brawl broke out in the Kosovo parliament after an opposition minister threw water on the Prime Minister Albin Kurti during his speech.

Kurti was reportedly addressing the parliament about the steps his government has taken to defuse tensions with ethnic Serbs in the north of the country.

It was then Democratic Party of Kosovo member Mergim Lushtaku approached him with a bottle of water and threw it on Kurti.

That sparked a massive fight between the legislators. Kurti was escorted out during the chaos that unfolded.

