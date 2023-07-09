2 men break into fight over window seat; fellow passengers step in to pull them away

Watch: Elon Musk serving samosas, Messi dishing out rice platters? AI reimagines stars in unusual avatars
Zomato used artificial intelligence to visualise world billionaires as Indian street food vendors
Two men got into a fight on a Ryanair flight from Malta to London Stansted as co-passengers attempted to break up the conflict. The fight flared after one man refused to let the other pass through to get to his window seat, and then some heated words were exchanged before a scuffle broke.
The fight delayed the plane by two hours. A Ryanair staff member can be seen walking down the cabin to separate the two men. Fellow passengers can be heard saying they were 'never going to get home'.
Last week a passenger on a Ryanair flight from Croatia attempted to open the plane door ahead of take-off. The man was seen shouting at other passengers and cabin crew in the aircraft's aisle as it prepared to leave the airport on June 30.
He then rushes out into the aisle and charges at a man, causing a wave of gasps from the other passengers as they take out their phones to film the disruption. He is seen shoving past a female flight attendant in order to get to the person he had an argument with, while two male passengers get out of their seats and manage to restrain him.
According to some media reports, he was screaming, trying to get someone to open the doors to the plane. He was offloaded from the flight and detained by the police.
ALSO READ:
Zomato used artificial intelligence to visualise world billionaires as Indian street food vendors
The 49-year-old was pronounced dead on June 29, prompting her family to arrange a casket and make other preparations
Watching a tiger hunt its prey can be thrilling. However, this clip will tickle your funny bone
They may sound weird — but these 'delicacies' do exist and some must be eaten in an unusual way
Jonathan Vero isn't just a firefighter, but also a professional stuntman
UK-based businessman reveals how he's spoiling his granddaughter even before she was born
Does this mean that this well-loved delivery staple has been around for that long? Here's what experts say
In his quest for a prestigious higher education, he has put in 12-hour study days, abstained from playing mahjong, endured media mocking and online ridicule