2 men break into fight over window seat; fellow passengers step in to pull them away

The brawl delayed the plane by two hours

By Web Desk Published: Sun 9 Jul 2023, 4:46 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jul 2023, 5:45 PM

Two men got into a fight on a Ryanair flight from Malta to London Stansted as co-passengers attempted to break up the conflict. The fight flared after one man refused to let the other pass through to get to his window seat, and then some heated words were exchanged before a scuffle broke.

The fight delayed the plane by two hours. A Ryanair staff member can be seen walking down the cabin to separate the two men. Fellow passengers can be heard saying they were 'never going to get home'.

Last week a passenger on a Ryanair flight from Croatia attempted to open the plane door ahead of take-off. The man was seen shouting at other passengers and cabin crew in the aircraft's aisle as it prepared to leave the airport on June 30.

He then rushes out into the aisle and charges at a man, causing a wave of gasps from the other passengers as they take out their phones to film the disruption. He is seen shoving past a female flight attendant in order to get to the person he had an argument with, while two male passengers get out of their seats and manage to restrain him.

According to some media reports, he was screaming, trying to get someone to open the doors to the plane. He was offloaded from the flight and detained by the police.

