Veteran actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80

Chinese officials deny a claim by FBI that the source of the pandemic was a lab leak in Wuhan
Pakistan ’s veteran actor Qavi Khan passed away in Canada on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 80.
Qavi was under treatment in Canada for a kidney-related disease.
Qavi started his career as a child star from Radio Pakistan, Peshawar, his birth city. In 1964, he started working at Pakistan Television, becoming one of its early stars. Later, he joined the film industry and did memorable roles on silver screen.
He was awarded the Pride of Performance in 1980 and Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the government in acknowledgement of his services to the country and the showbiz industry.
The news of his death has the whole nation mourning. From celebrities to politicians, people who grew up watching Qavi entertain the masses on screens expressed their condolences on the renowned actor’s demise.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the actor’s death. In a statement, he lauded Qavi’s acting prowess and said that the actor proved his mettle with work in films, television, stage and radio.
Former prime minister Imran Khan also expressed condolences on his death. “Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers & condolences go to his family,” the PTI chairman tweeted.
President Arif Alvi took to Twitter to mourn the death. He wrote, “My condolences to the family and admirers of television and film actor Qavi Khan. A performer par excellence. May his soul rest in peace.”
Chinese officials deny a claim by FBI that the source of the pandemic was a lab leak in Wuhan
Budget proposal to tax vacant houses invited criticism from non-resident Keralites
Party retains power in Tripura and Nagaland, set to join government in Meghalaya
The suitcase triggered an alarm and officials found a 'circular compound' with two fuses and powder concealed in wax paper and plastic wrap
Members grappled with deepening rifts in their ranks and held contentious talks
Talks focussed on the situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh
They chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G20 conference in New Delhi
New digital driving licence to be recognised by all member states, with individuals disqualified from driving in one country to be similarly disqualified from driving across the EU