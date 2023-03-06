Veteran actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80

The renowned actor was undergoing treatment in Canada

By AGENCIES Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 3:43 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 3:47 PM

Pakistan ’s veteran actor Qavi Khan passed away in Canada on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 80.

Qavi was under treatment in Canada for a kidney-related disease.

Qavi started his career as a child star from Radio Pakistan, Peshawar, his birth city. In 1964, he started working at Pakistan Television, becoming one of its early stars. Later, he joined the film industry and did memorable roles on silver screen.

He was awarded the Pride of Performance in 1980 and Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the government in acknowledgement of his services to the country and the showbiz industry.

The news of his death has the whole nation mourning. From celebrities to politicians, people who grew up watching Qavi entertain the masses on screens expressed their condolences on the renowned actor’s demise.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the actor’s death. In a statement, he lauded Qavi’s acting prowess and said that the actor proved his mettle with work in films, television, stage and radio.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also expressed condolences on his death. “Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers & condolences go to his family,” the PTI chairman tweeted.

President Arif Alvi took to Twitter to mourn the death. He wrote, “My condolences to the family and admirers of television and film actor Qavi Khan. A performer par excellence. May his soul rest in peace.”