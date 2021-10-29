US to provide $144m in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The 95-year-old monarch’s overnight hospital stay has raised fears over her health, given her age
The US is providing nearly $144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Thursday.
“The US is providing nearly $144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” Sputnik quoted Horne as saying.
In a statement, she said that the total of Washington’s assistance to Afghanistan has reached $474 million this year.
“This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $474 million in 2021, the largest amount of assistance from any nation,” Horne said.
“Our partners provide lifesaving protection, shelter, livelihoods support, essential health care, winterisation assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation, and hygiene services in response to the growing humanitarian needs exacerbated by healthcare shortages, drought, malnutrition, and the impending winter,” Horne added.
The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has deteriorated ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August.
The UN agencies have warned that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is worsening, and funding for emergency aid is urgently needed to help 20 million people there.
Afghanistan has suffered decades of conflict and displacement, as well as chronic poverty, severe drought, and now the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nearly half the population, more than 18 million people, require aid assistance to survive, while conflict and insecurity have displaced more than 3.5 million, with nearly 700,000 uprooted this year alone, according to the UN.
