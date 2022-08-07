UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

US: Biden tests negative for Covid, will exit isolation says White House

He will return to public engagement and presidential travel

By Reuters

Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 4:45 PM

US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 for a second consecutive day on Sunday and will return to public engagement and presidential travel, the White House physician said.

Biden, 79, had tested positive for the virus for days in what Dr Kevin O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of people who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

ALSO READ:


More news from World