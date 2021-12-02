UAE

UN building on lockdown, man with gun outside

Live news video showed a man with an apparent shotgun pointed at his neck

Screengrab from a Twitter video shows forces outside the UN headquarters.
By Reuters

Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 9:39 PM

A UN headquarters building in Manhattan was on lockdown on Wednesday as New York City police officers responded to a situation outside the entrance to the compound, a spokesperson for the world body said following media reports of a man with a gun.

Live news video showed a man with an apparent shotgun pointed at his neck and a heavy police presence outside the fence around the compound on Manhattan’s East Side.

Police were trying to establish a dialogue with the man, who appeared to be his 60s, and the situation was still active, a Police Department spokesman said.

Traffic was being diverted from the area, the department tweeted.


