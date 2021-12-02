UN building on lockdown, man with gun outside

Exclusion from European countries' meeting to stop illegal dinghy crossings on the Channel comes after row with French PM
World4 days ago
A UN headquarters building in Manhattan was on lockdown on Wednesday as New York City police officers responded to a situation outside the entrance to the compound, a spokesperson for the world body said following media reports of a man with a gun.
Live news video showed a man with an apparent shotgun pointed at his neck and a heavy police presence outside the fence around the compound on Manhattan’s East Side.
Police were trying to establish a dialogue with the man, who appeared to be his 60s, and the situation was still active, a Police Department spokesman said.
Traffic was being diverted from the area, the department tweeted.
Exclusion from European countries' meeting to stop illegal dinghy crossings on the Channel comes after row with French PM
World4 days ago
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund urges international charities to continue offering aid to Afghanistan
World5 days ago
The planet is 1.4 times the size of Jupiter
World6 days ago
The dead comprised 11 miners already confirmed killed, 35 who had been reported missing, and six rescue workers
World6 days ago
At least 27 people died trying to cross the English Channel on Wednesday
World1 week ago
Mirjana Spoljaric Egger previously served as the head of the UN and international organisations division of the Swiss foreign ministry
World1 week ago
Andersson was tapped to replace Stefan Lofven as party leader and prime minister, roles he relinquished earlier this year
World1 week ago
Fourth body found after landslide caused by heavy rains swept vehicles off the road
World1 week ago