UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for killing civilian

21-year-old tank commander pleads guilty to killing 62-year-old man

Reuters
Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 2:03 PM

A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's February 24 attack.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded guilty to killing the 62-year-old man in the northeastern Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on February 28 after being ordered to shoot at him from a car.

ALSO READ:


More news from World