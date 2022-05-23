Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for killing civilian

21-year-old tank commander pleads guilty to killing 62-year-old man

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 2:03 PM

A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's February 24 attack.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded guilty to killing the 62-year-old man in the northeastern Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on February 28 after being ordered to shoot at him from a car.

