Ukraine’s Kyiv, Kharkiv hit by missile strikes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first tranche of British sanctions targeting Russian banks, billionaires
World19 hours ago
Ukrainian military command centres in the cities of Kyiv and kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes, the Ukrainska Pravda news website cited a Ukrainian interior ministry official as saying on Thursday.
Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard a series of explosions shortly after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine.
World19 hours ago
The maximum service period is one year.
World20 hours ago
Decades of global warming have contributed to the recent rise in mega-blazes worldwide
World20 hours ago
Moscow seeks assurance from the West that Kyiv will not be allowed to join NATO
World21 hours ago
The man had carried a pistol and an automatic rifle, with which he fired at least four shots; demanded a ransom of 200 million euros.
World21 hours ago
A petitioner filed an urgent plea pointing out that physical classes were not conducted during the Covid crisis.
World1 day ago
Western nations imposed new sanctions on Russian banks, elites after Moscow ordered troops into separatist regions.
World1 day ago
The US president says more sanctions will follow if Putin extends Russia’s military grip
World1 day ago