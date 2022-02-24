UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ukraine’s Kyiv, Kharkiv hit by missile strikes

Ukrainian military command centres in the cities have been attacked

Representational image
Representational image

By Reuters

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 8:14 AM

Ukrainian military command centres in the cities of Kyiv and kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes, the Ukrainska Pravda news website cited a Ukrainian interior ministry official as saying on Thursday.

Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard a series of explosions shortly after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine.


More news from World