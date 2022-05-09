Ukraine warns Russian missile strikes likely

SU-24 bombers and a helicopter over Snake Island were among those shot down
World23 hours ago
Ukraine’s military is warning that there is a “high probability of missile strikes” amid Russia’s operation against the country.
The warning came Monday just ahead of Russia’s planned Victory Day parade in Moscow.
The Ukrainian military’s general staff also said that in Russian-controlled areas of Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops had begun the “seizure of personal documents from the local population without good reason.” Ukraine said Russian troops seized the documents to force the local people to take part in Victory Day commemorations there.
Ukraine’s military also warned that Russia had located some 19 battalion tactical groups in Russia’s Belgorod region, just across the border. Those groups likely consist of some 15,200 troops with tanks, missile batteries and other weaponry.
