Ukraine says Russian forces hit psychiatric hospital

Harris on Thursday praised the Polish people for their generosity for taking in more than 1 million refugees from Ukraine
World23 hours ago
Ukraine accused Russian forces of hitting a psychiatric hospital near the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum on Friday but emergency services said no one was hurt.
"All 30 staff and 330 patients were in a bomb shelter at the time of the strike," Ukraine's State Emergencies Service said in a statement.
Oleh Synegubov, governor of the Kharkiv region which includes Izyum, had earlier on Friday described the attack as "a war crime against civilians" and repeated allegations that Russian forces were carrying out genocide in Ukraine.
Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to disarm and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.
The attack near Izyum followed the bombardment of a hospital in the southern city of Mariupol in which Ukrainian officials said three people were killed on Wednesday, including a child. Russia has said it will look into the incident but some officials dismissed reports of the attack as "fake news".
Synegubov said separately that Russian forces had repeatedly shelled residential areas of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said 48 schools had been destroyed in the city, which has a peacetime population of about 1.4 million.
Synegubov said there was no danger to civilians after an institute containing a nuclear laboratory was hit.
ALSO READ:
An advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry had said on Thursday that Russian planes bombed the institute in Kharkiv that is home to an experimental nuclear reactor.
All Ukrainian nuclear power stations are operating stably but staff in the Zaporizhzhia plant are facing "psychological pressure" at work following its capture by Russian forces, the Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.
Radiation levels at all plants had not changed, it said.
Harris on Thursday praised the Polish people for their generosity for taking in more than 1 million refugees from Ukraine
World23 hours ago
The Russian FM said Putin would not refuse a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky to discuss 'specific' issues
World23 hours ago
Russian currency has fallen spectacularly, which will drive up prices for imported goods when inflation was already running hot at 9%
World1 day ago
Konashenkov claimed the ministry had obtained documents detailing US military-biological activities
World1 day ago
The Gandhis of India’s grand old party Congress fails to hold sway over voters as its successive drubbings show.
World1 day ago
Kuleba held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey today.
World1 day ago
The suspect was arrested in a nearby district.
World1 day ago
Ukraine accused Russia of bombing a children’s hospital in Mariupol.
World1 day ago