Ukraine says regained control of whole Kyiv region

Video images of the purported attack posted online showed what looked like several missiles being fired from a low altitude
World1 day ago
Ukraine has regained control of “the whole Kyiv region” after invading Russian forces retreated from some key towns near the Ukrainian capital, deputy defence minister Ganna Maliar said on Saturday.
“Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region were liberated from the invader,” Maliar said on Facebook, referring to towns that have been heavily destroyed by fighting.
Irpin and Bucha, commuters towns outside Kyiv, were retaken by the Ukrainian army this week.
Both towns have suffered vast destruction and large civilian death tolls. AFP saw at least 20 bodies on a single street in Bucha, including one with his hands tied.
ALSO READ:
The town’s mayor said 280 people had been buried in a mass grave in Bucha and that the town is littered with corpses.
Authorities have said that at least 200 people have been killed in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, since the Russia-Ukraine crisis started in late February.
Gostomel, near Kyiv, was the setting of heavy fighting to take control of an airfield.
Ukraine has said Russia is withdrawing from northern areas and appears to be focusing on the east and south of Ukraine.
Video images of the purported attack posted online showed what looked like several missiles being fired from a low altitude
World1 day ago
The decision came after 'a personal request from the French president and German chancellor to Russian President Vladimir Putin'
World1 day ago
The woman initially told police an unknown person had shot the boy in a road rage incident
World1 day ago
Ukrainian power officials claim the pullout comes after soldiers received 'significant doses' of radiation
World1 day ago
Turkey says the two countries' foreign ministers could meet “within about a week or two” to step up negotiations
World1 day ago
Full picture of genome will open the door to medical discoveries in areas like ageing, neurodegenerative conditions, cancer and heart disease
World2 days ago
The troops 'panicked at the first sign of illness,' which 'showed up very quickly,' and began to prepare to leave, said Energoatom
World2 days ago
Moscow said it committed to a cease-fire along the route from Mariupol to the Ukraine-held city of Zaporizhzhia
World2 days ago