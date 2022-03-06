Ukraine crisis: Russia strikes Ukrainian military air base with long-range weapons

Ukraine said the talks on Thursday had not produced results but that it would keep pursuing negotiations
World15 hours ago
Russia struck and disabled Ukraine's Starokostiantyniv military air base with long-range high-precision weapons, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday.
"The Russia armed forces continue to strike the military infrastructure of Ukraine," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
"On the morning of March 6, strikes were carried out by high-precision long-range weapons. The Ukrainian air force base near Starokostiantyniv was disabled."
ALSO READ:
He said a Ukrainian-controlled S-300 missile system had also been destroyed by Russian rocket forces. He said Russia had downed 10 Ukrainian planes and helicopters over the past 24 hours.
Ukraine said the talks on Thursday had not produced results but that it would keep pursuing negotiations
World15 hours ago
The Indian Embassy in Kyiv said more than 10,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine, barring Kharkiv and Sumy
World15 hours ago
Israel has offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
World16 hours ago
They were expelled earlier this week over US national security concerns
World17 hours ago
America’s top diplomat heard harrowing tales from mothers and their children who described long and perilous journeys
World18 hours ago
The true numbers might be 'considerably higher', the monitoring mission said
World18 hours ago
Erdogan will also seek talks “at the leaders’ level” between Russia and Ukraine that could take place in Turkey
World20 hours ago
It said that despite ‘major adversities’ the embassy had delivered food and water to Indians in Pisochyn
World22 hours ago