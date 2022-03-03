Ukraine crisis: Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US amid sanctions

The move came after Berlin reversed its long-standing policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones
World3 hours ago
Russia has decided to stop supplying rocket engines to the United States in retaliation for its sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the state space agency Roscosmos, said on Thursday.
Roscosmos will also stop servicing rocket engines it had previously delivered to the US, Rogozin said.
ALSO READ:
The move came after Berlin reversed its long-standing policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones
World3 hours ago
The helicopter pilot had reported adverse weather conditions and had been ordered to return to base.
World4 hours ago
The Saint Petersburg plant was suspended in response to the conflict in Ukraine
World4 hours ago
The young Hollywood star is in the city for the wedding of her friend Misha Japanwala.
World6 hours ago
Maryna Fenina was killed while getting supplies for her family
World6 hours ago
This comes as the country's east coast has been battered by a severe weather system that has cut off entire towns
World7 hours ago
An investigation into the death of a 21-year-old Indian medical student in Kharkiv will be conducted by Russia.
World7 hours ago