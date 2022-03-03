UAE

Ukraine crisis: Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US amid sanctions

Roscosmos will also stop servicing rocket engines.

Roscosmos/Twitter
By Reuters

Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 2:23 PM

Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 2:24 PM

Russia has decided to stop supplying rocket engines to the United States in retaliation for its sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the state space agency Roscosmos, said on Thursday.

Roscosmos will also stop servicing rocket engines it had previously delivered to the US, Rogozin said.

