Sudan: Internet to be restored gradually, say state media

Web access has been blocked in the country for over three weeks

By AFP Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 8:07 PM

Sudanese authorities will restore internet services gradually, state media said Thursday, after more than three weeks of a rigorous blockage since last month’s military coup.

“Internet services are gradually returning through all telecommunication companies,” the official news agency SUNA quoted officials as saying.

The internet has been largely blocked in Sudan since October 25, the day of the coup.