South Africa police say 14 dead in bar shooting in Soweto

Amnesty India had been fined $6.5m for receiving illegal foreign contributions, while its former head Aakar Patel was fined an additional $1.3 million
A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg's Soweto township has killed 14 people and left three others in critical condition, according to police.
Police say they are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar late Saturday night. Police were on Sunday morning removing bodies of the deceased and investigating what had led to the mass shooting.
The three critically injured and one other person wounded have been taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
The number of cartridges found on the scene indicated it was a group of people who shot at the patrons, said Gauteng province police commissioner Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela.
"The primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours," Mawela told The Associated Press.
"All of a sudden, they heard some gunshots; that is when people tried to run out of the tavern. We don't have the full details at the moment of what is the motive, and why they were targeting these people," he said.
"You can see that a high calibre firearm was used, and it was shooting randomly. You can see that every one of those people were struggling to get out of the tavern," Mawela told The Associated Press.
Britain’s Ministry of Defence says Moscow is assembling reserve forces from across Russia near Ukraine
A committee member says the candidates will be whittled down to two names by July 20
The volunteers will undergo Britain's basic soldier training
Media reports had said he was staying in office for a few months because of the event
Blinken says that Russia was left isolated
They recalled his key role in setting up of the Quad and pushing for a free and open Indo-Pacific
Lavrov emerged from the first session with a stiff rebuke of Western counterparts