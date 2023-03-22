Selena Gomez spotted wearing wedding gown? Photos of singer go viral

Last week, the highly popular singer became the first woman to hit 400 million followers on Instagram in the history of the platform

Highly popular singer Selena Gomez – the first woman to hit 400 million followers on Instagram in the history of the platform – is going viral yet again, and this time, for an unusual reason.

The singer was spotted on Instagram dressed in a vintage wedding gown, complete with a full tulle skirt, white gloves and matching veil that she pairs with a loose bun and red lips.

Much to the surprise of eager fans, however, the photo was not from Gomez's wedding, and was in fact a sneak peek of the highly-anticipated upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building.

Pictures posted by Only Murders star Steve Martin showed him arm-in-arm with the actress, with both dressed in a dark tuxedo and wedding dress, respectively. "Guess what just happened!" he playfully captioned the photo, leading fans to speculate that he may be playing the father of the bride.

Another photo posted by Martin showed Gomez with co-star Martin Short, who also looks dapper in a tuxedo, complete with a shiny bow-tie and pink flower. Gomez and Short are all smiles as both pose for the camera, arm-in-arm.

Filming for Season 3 of the hit show has officially begun, according to Martin. While many details regarding the new storyline of the mystery-comedy drama series are yet to be revealed, Martin and Gomez have definitely treated fans with a significant sneak peek of a major moment.

Earlier, it was also announced that Hollywood superstar Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd would be joining the ensemble cast. Rudd, who had a cameo in the finale of Season Two, expressed excitement to work with his "really good friend" Gomez in a recent interview with a local media outlet, gushing "Selena is great; I adore her."

